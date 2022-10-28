Garrett (shoulder) didn't practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett has been a non-participant in back-to-back sessions to start Week 8 prep due to a shoulder injury. It's possible the absences are merely precautionary as he works his way back to full strength following an automobile accident, but his lack of participation in any capacity is still concerning. He'll have one more opportunity to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Monday's matchup against the Bengals.