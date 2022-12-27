Garrett did not play the first series of Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints because of a "team thing," Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "That was just a team thing," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said during a Monday Zoom call. "That was my decision."
Garrett played 36 of a possible 54 snaps (67 percent) -- a season low in snaps and second-lowest percentage in 14 games played -- and finished with three tackles. The Browns did not elaborate on what team protocol was violated. The star edge rusher was on the field for the Saints' second possession.
