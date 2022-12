Garrett had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals.

Garret, who had a half-sack wiped out on a penalty, has sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in every game the signal-caller has played against Cleveland. The edge rusher is up to 12 sacks through 12 games. Garrett, who has recorded multiple sacks five times this season, has four more games to reach his season-high sack total of 16 set last season.