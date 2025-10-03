Garrett (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Although the All-Pro edge rusher logged a DNP at Wednesday's practice, he's now in line to play in Sunday's contest. Garrett has tallied 18 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, through the Browns' first four games this season. Now healthy, he's expected to wreak havoc on Carson Wentz and the Vikings' offensive line in Week 5.