Garrett (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 1 game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett missed practice Thursday but will be all systems go for Sunday's Week 1 opener against the division-rival Bengals. The four-time first-team All-Pro has double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons after logging 47 tackles (40 solo), including 14.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 17 regular-season starts in 2024.