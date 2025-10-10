default-cbs-image
Garrett (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Garrett's good to go after a full practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The star pass rusher has 4.0 sacks this season, though he comes into Sunday's game against Steelers mired in a two-game drought in that category.

