Browns' Myles Garrett: Cleared to suit up Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Garrett's good to go after a full practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The star pass rusher has 4.0 sacks this season, though he comes into Sunday's game against Steelers mired in a two-game drought in that category.
