Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday that the team will not consider moving on from Garrett, who requested a trade in early February, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

"We respect and appreciate [Garrett]," Berry said, but clarified that "we're not interested in moving him." The Browns remain steadfast about wanting to retain Garrett, with Berry having said in January that even an offer of two first-round picks in exchange for the standout defensive end wouldn't convince the team to budge. Still, Garrett said in his trade request that his top priority is to compete for a Super Bowl immediately, and Cleveland seems, by contrast, to be heading toward a rebuild. If both sides refuse to budge as the offseason progresses, it's possible Garrett's hand is forced and he considers a holdout.