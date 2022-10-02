The Browns are optimistic that Garrett (shoulder/biceps) will be able to suit up Week 5 versus the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett is already ruled out for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, but it looks like there's optimism his absence could be limited to one game. The standout pass rusher is recovering from shoulder and bicep injuries sustained in a one-car crash Monday. Garrett being out of the lineup, as well as Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) being listed as questionable, could bode well for Marcus Mariota's ability to operate in a clean pocket Week 4.