Garrett (shoulder/biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Trotter, Garrett has yet to practice since suffering a left shoulder strain and a right biceps strain during a single-car accident Monday afternoon. However, the team is still giving the star defensive end a chance to suit up in Week 4, with coach Kevin Stefanski saying they'll wait to see how Garrett responds over the next 24-48 hours before determining his availability. Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is also questionable, so if one or both of Clevelands top pass rushers is ruled out, Isaiah Thomas, Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell would be candidates for increased roles.