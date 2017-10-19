Browns' Myles Garrett: Doesn't appear on injury report
Garrett was not listed on Wednesday's injury report for the first time since injuring his ankle in early September, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It seems Garrett has fully recovered from his high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss the first four weeks of the season. The rookie leads the Browns with three sacks and will look to add to that total Sunday versus the Titans.
