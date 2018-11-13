Garrett totaled just one tackle during Sunday's 28=16 win over the Falcons.

Garrett failed to make an impact in Sunday's game, while also seeing playing time decrease, registering just 50 snaps (67 percent) on defense. The Browns are likely managing his workload in order to utilize his effectiveness when on the field. The second-year defensive end is tied for third in the league with nine sacks, but he's failed to dominate in the run game thus far, recording a lowly 28 tackles.

