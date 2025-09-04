Garrett (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett's practice participation level Friday will bear monitoring, as will his status on the team's official Week 1 injury report, which will likely tag the star defensive end with an injury designation. If Garrett's unavailable or limited Sunday against the Bengals, Cleveland will have an even tougher time slowing down Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's high-octane offense.