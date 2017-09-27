Browns' Myles Garrett: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Garrett (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Although Garrett missed Wednesday's practice, coach Hue Jackson said there's still a chance the No. 1 overall pick could participate later this week, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. The defensive end has been progressing from his high ankle sprain, as he removed his walking boot last week and started running, but it still seems unlikely he'll make his NFL debut in Week 4 against the Bengals.
