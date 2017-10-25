The Browns placed Garrett in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett wasn't diagnosed with a head injury coming out of Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans, but exhibited concussion-like symptoms upon reporting to the team facility Tuesday. With the Browns set to travel to London ahead of their Week 8 game Sunday against the Vikings, it seems unlikely that Garrett will make enough progress in the coming days to join the team on its trip across the pond. Since making his NFL debut in Week 5, the No. 1 overall pick has been one of the few bright spots for the winless Browns, registering 11 total tackles and four sacks in three games.