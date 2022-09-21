Garrett (neck) is expected to play Thursday against the Steelers, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Garrett didn't practice Tuesday, but he's still expected to suit up in Week 3, which is an encouraging sign for Cleveland's defense after ruling out Jadeveon Clowney on Monday. Garrett has three sacks through just two games this season and will look to continue his strong play against Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers on Thursday.

