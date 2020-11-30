Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Garrett (illness) to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett has missed the team's last two games while on the reserve list. This is an encouraging development, and his contributions to the pass rush would help cover some of the blemishes of playing without No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward (calf). Garrett was enjoying a monster season prior to his hiatus, recording 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through nine games.