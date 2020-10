Garrett recorded three tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Garrett extended his sack streak to six games and has nine for the season. That moves him ahead of the Rams' Aaron Donald, who has 7.5 entering Monday's game against the Bears. He also had three quarterback pressures, but Garrett's more than just a nuisance to quarterbacks. He's also had a nose for the ball in 2020 with four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.