Garrett was ejected on the third to last play in Thursday's win over the Steelers after his involvement in a brawl. He ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph during a scuffle and then swung the the helmet and hit Rudolph in the head. Garrett faces a likely suspension, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett could face a suspension for the rest of the season for hitting an unprotected player in the head. Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi were also ejected in the related scuffle.