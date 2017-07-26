Garrett's left foot injury has healed and he'll be ready for the start of training camp.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will be a full participant at the start of training camp. Garrett originally suffered a minor foot injury during the Browns' mandatory minicamp in mid-June, but the issue appears to be a thing of the past at this point. Barring any setbacks, he'll play a key role in the team's pass rush come Week 1.