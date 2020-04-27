Browns' Myles Garrett: Gets fifth-year option, as expected
The Browns are exercising the fifth-year option on Garrett's contract, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
This was a foregone conclusion for Garrett, who has 65 QB hits, 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 35 NFL games. The next step is to sign him to a long-term contract, one that challenge for a new league record among non-quarterbacks.
