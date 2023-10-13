Garrett (foot) is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett injured his left foot during the Browns Week 4 game against the Ravens and was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot exiting the stadium, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. He came out of the bye week with a DNP at practice, but then trended in the right direction with a limited session followed by full participation Friday. It remains to be seen if the Browns will exercise caution with his workload, but barring any setbacks, he is good to go.