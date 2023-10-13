Garrett (foot) is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett injured his left foot during the Browns Week 4 game against the Ravens and was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot exiting the stadium, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. He came out of the bye week with a DNP at practice, but then trended in the right direction with a limited session followed by full participation Friday. It remains to be seen if the Browns will exercise caution with his workload, but barring any setbacks, he is good to go.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Should play after Week 5 bye•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Injures leg during loss•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Monster performance vs. Tennessee•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Picks up sack vs. Cincinnati•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Ready for Sunday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Restructures deal for cap room•