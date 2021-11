Garrett recorded four tackles and a sack in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Garrett's sack helped him cross into the double-digits to 10.5 and extend his lead league in sacks on the season. Half-way through the 2021 campaign Garrett is on pace to break his career high of 13.5 set in his sophomore season. He'll look to push closer to doing so in Week 9 as the Browns travel to Cincinnati.