Garrett recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Garrett continues to be a machine on the edge, and he's tied with Shaquil Barrett for the league lead with 10 sacks through seven games -- just 3.5 shy of his career best. He has a sack in all but one game so far as well. Garrett will look to stack more onto his total Week 9 against the Broncos, who will roll out Brandon Allen for his first career game.