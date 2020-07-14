The Browns and Garrett are close to agreeing to a contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal back in April, as expected, but this new deal will lock him in through the 2026 season. Aside from his suspension to close out 2019, he's been eminently productive, racking up 30.5 sacks in 37 career games to date.