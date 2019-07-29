Garrett has been taking reps at both right and left defensive end, Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett and Olivier Vernon, both of whom have played most of their career snaps at right defensive end, have reportedly been alternating sides during first-team reps. "I like being on either side," Garrett said, "I do like moving around." Focusing on versatility will allow Garrett and Vernon to consistently vary their defensive formation, keeping opposing offenses on their toes.