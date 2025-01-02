Garrett (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett was a DNP in the first two sessions of the week due to a thigh issue, but his limited participation in Thursday's practice was enough for him to shed an injury tag heading into Saturday's regular-season finale. The All-Pro defensive end is coming off a two-sack performance against the Dolphins this past Sunday, which brought him up to 14.0 sacks on the season.