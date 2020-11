Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett "should be good to go" Sunday against the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett, who injured his knee and was removed from Week 8's game against the Raiders, has not been listed on the injury report at all this week as the Browns prepare for Week 10. He had also been dealing with wrist and ankle injuries prior to the Raiders game but looks ready to play Sunday.