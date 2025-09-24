Browns' Myles Garrett: Half sack in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett logged six tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Garrett wreaked havoc on the Packers' offensive line, and he combined with Adin Huntington on an eight-yard sack on Jordan Love late in the second quarter, which led to Green Bay punting on the next play. Garrett is up to 4.0 sacks through three games this season, which is tied with Byron Young and Brian Burns for second most in the NFL behind Rashan Gary (4.5).
