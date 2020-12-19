Garrett admitted he's still feeling the effects of COVID-19 which caused him to miss two games, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett said he continues breathing treatments over the days since his return two weeks ago against Tennessee. The edge rusher was visibly winded at times and played just 72 percent of the snaps (52 of 72) against the Titans before getting up to 90 percent (54 of 60) against the Ravens last week. "I'm not sure how long it's going to take for me to feel really 100 [percent] with my wind. I feel normal, it's just about trying not to gas out too early and trying to pace myself knowing it can jump on me rather quickly," said Garrett, who tallied half a sack against Baltimore and has 10.5 for the season.