Garrett (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Indianapolis.

The Browns were holding out hope that Garrett would be able to make his NFL debut in Week 3 but it would have been a surprise to see him suit up just over two weeks removed from a high ankle sprain. Carl Nasssib and Nate Orchard will once again see some extra reps in Garrett's absence.

