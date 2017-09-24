Browns' Myles Garrett: Inactive Sunday
Garrett (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Indianapolis.
The Browns were holding out hope that Garrett would be able to make his NFL debut in Week 3 but it would have been a surprise to see him suit up just over two weeks removed from a high ankle sprain. Carl Nasssib and Nate Orchard will once again see some extra reps in Garrett's absence.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Listed as doubtful to play•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Not formally ruled out for Week 3•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Walking without boot, still not practicing•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Making progress•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Out for Week 1•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Won't need surgery on ankle•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...