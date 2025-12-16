Garrett logged four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in a Week 15 loss to Chicago.

The Browns were blown out Sunday, but Garrett continued his dominant campaign. He notched a solo sack of Caleb Williams in the second quarter and added a split sack early in the fourth. Garrett has at least 1.0 sacks in eight straight games and has registered a mind-blowing 17.5 sacks over that span. With 21.5 sacks on the season, he's just 1.0 sacks short of tying the all-time NFL single season record that's shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.