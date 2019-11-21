Browns' Myles Garrett: Indefinite suspension upheld
The NFL announced Thursday that Garrett's appeal of his indefinite suspension has been upheld.
Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash apparently didn't find Garrett's argument for a reduced ban convincing, so the defensive end will officially be out for the final six games of the 2019 season, plus any playoff games that may follow. Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement in the offseason before the NFL rules on his status for the 2020 campaign. In the meantime, the Browns will rely more heavily on Olivier Vernon (knee), Chad Thomas and Chris Smith to provide most of the pass rush from the edge.
