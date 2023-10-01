Garrett suffered a lower leg injury during Cleveland's 28-3 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Garett was spotted wearing a walking boot following the loss during which he registered a single sack. So far through four games this season the former first overall pick has logged nine tackles (eight solo) including 5.5 sacks and if forced to miss time, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will start in Garrett's place.

More News