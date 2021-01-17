Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett suffered an oblique injury during Sunday's 22-17 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett picked up his oblique injury in the second half and toughed it out through much of Sunday's contest, ending the day with two solo tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. At this time, there's no reason to believe that the star defensive end is in any danger of missing the start of offseason workouts or being limited. He notched 48 tackles (33 solo), 12 sacks, two defended passes, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during 14 regular-season games in 2020.