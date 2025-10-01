Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Garrett (ankle) won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 29-year-old appears to have sustained an ankle injury in the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Lions, despite playing 48 defensive snaps and logging two total tackles. Garrett's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit for the Week 5 matchup against Minnesota. He likely needs to practice in a limited fashion at least once to play in Sunday's contest.