Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Garrett's shoulder is "sore" and that he is day-to-day, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's a very encouraging development for Garrett, who said he felt something pop in his left shoulder during Sunday's loss at Denver, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The precise severity of his injury is still unknown at this point, but it seems like there's at least a chance he could suit up in Week 13 at the Rams.
