Garrett (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 24-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness, and he's now been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. No high-risk close contacts were identified since he was away from the facility this week. Garrett will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols and will be sidelined for at least Sunday's game against the Eagles. Porter Gustin and Adrian Clayborn should see more reps at defensive end during his absence.