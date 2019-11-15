Garrett was ejected on the final drive of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday after his involvement in a brawl. He ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph during a scuffle and then swung the helmet and hit Rudolph in the head. Garrett is likely to face a suspension for his actions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Expect the NFL to levy punishment on Garrett within the next few days, with the defensive end potentially in line to miss the rest of the season for hitting an unprotected player in the head. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were also ejected in the ensuing scuffle.