Browns' Myles Garrett: Limited in practice Wednesday
Garrett (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has yet to appear in a regular season game due to a high-ankle sprain, but according to his Twitter account, that's likely to change Sunday versus the Jets. Garrett tweeted the word "Regrese", which means "I am back", which leads us to believe he'll suit up in Week 5. However, the final decision will be made my coach Hue Jackson, and Garrett will likely need to fully participate in practice this week in order to get the nod.
