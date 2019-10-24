Play

Garrett was limited in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, which indicates that his knee issue may have been sustained during practice. The star pass rusher's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots could come down to what he's able (or unable) to do in practice Friday.

