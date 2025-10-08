Browns' Myles Garrett: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett managed an ankle injury leading up to Week 5 against the Vikings. He was cleared to play in that game and finished with three solo tackles while playing a season-high 57 snaps on defense. Garrett has opened the week with a limited practice Wednesday, but the 2023 DPOY will likely be given the green light to play against the Steelers on Sunday unless he suffers a setback.
