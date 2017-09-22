Play

Garrett (ankle) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Colts.

While the Browns are holding out hope Garrett will be able to play Sunday, we'd be surprised if he isn't ruled out eventually. After all, he's only 16 days removed from suffering a high ankle sprain. Look for Carl Nassib and Nate Orchard to see added snaps at defensive end if Garrett can't go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories