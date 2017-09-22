Browns' Myles Garrett: Listed as doubtful to play
Garrett (ankle) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Colts.
While the Browns are holding out hope Garrett will be able to play Sunday, we'd be surprised if he isn't ruled out eventually. After all, he's only 16 days removed from suffering a high ankle sprain. Look for Carl Nassib and Nate Orchard to see added snaps at defensive end if Garrett can't go.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Not formally ruled out for Week 3•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Walking without boot, still not practicing•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Making progress•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Out for Week 1•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Won't need surgery on ankle•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: To miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...