Garrett tallied three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

One week after setting a Browns franchise record with 5.0 sacks against New England, Garrett got back in the sack column Sunday when he took down Justin Fields for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter. Garrett has already reached the double-digit sack mark for the eighth straight season with 11.0 sacks through nine games. He's once again among the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year honors.