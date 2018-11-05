Browns' Myles Garrett: Logs another sack Sunday
Garrett posted two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Garrett's sack gives him nine on the season and has him averaging one per game. He's been one of the best and most consistent players on Cleveland's roster. He'll look to maintain his strong play against the Falcons in Week 10.
