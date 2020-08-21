Garrett (hamstring) participated in individual drills during Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett had missed a number of practices since suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, so it's encouraging to see him back to work in some capacity. It doesn't appear that the star defensive end is in any danger of missing Week 1's tilt against Baltimore. As long as he's on the field, Garrett will be a premier fantasy option in IDP formats.
