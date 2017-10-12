Play

Garrett (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.

This doesn't come as any surprise, as Garrett is still tending to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in September. The dynamic defensive end returned to the field in Week 5 but was limited to just 19 snaps, though he still managed to bring down the quarterback twice. Barring a setback, expect Garrett to start Sunday against the Texans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories