Browns' Myles Garrett: Logs limited practice
Garrett (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
This doesn't come as any surprise, as Garrett is still tending to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in September. The dynamic defensive end returned to the field in Week 5 but was limited to just 19 snaps, though he still managed to bring down the quarterback twice. Barring a setback, expect Garrett to start Sunday against the Texans.
