Garrett (shoulder) compiled five tackles (three solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

It was Garret's second two-sack performance of the season, as he also accomplished the feat in Week 1 against the Panthers. Garrett now has 15 tackles (10 solo), five sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed on the season. Despite suffering a shoulder injury and missing the final five minutes of the game, he is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens.