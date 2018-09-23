Browns' Myles Garrett: Logs two sacks
Garrett accumulated two sacks and three tackles during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.
Garrett recorded a dominant performance against Gang Green's offensive line, taking rookie quarterback Sam Darnold to the turf twice. The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick has looked the part this season, and seems on pace to become one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league if he continues to improve.
