Garrett accumulated two sacks and three tackles during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.

Garrett recorded a dominant performance against Gang Green's offensive line, taking rookie quarterback Sam Darnold to the turf twice. The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick has looked the part this season, and seems on pace to become one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league if he continues to improve.

