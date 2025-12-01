Garrett logged five tackles and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 26-8 loss to San Francisco in Week 13.

Garrett snuffed out a 49ers possession, sacking Brock Purdy on a 3rd-and-four at the Cleveland 41-yard line and forced San Francisco to punt. Unfortunately, the ensuing punt was muffed and recovered by the Niners, who scored to make it a two-touchdown deficit. That is a microcosm of the Browns' season: the defense holds strong but gets little help from the offense or special teams. Garrett has registered sacks in six straight games (15.0) and stands at 19.0 for the season with five games remaining.