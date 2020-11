Garrett had six tackles, half a sack and two tackles for losses in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.

Garrett was coming off a Week 8 knee injury but looked in fine form Sunday after getting the bye week to recover. He once again had a key stop that helped swing the game to the Browns. In the second quarter, Garrett dropped Houston's Deshaun Watson on a quarterback draw for a two-yard loss on fourth down inside Cleveland's five-yard line. He's up to 9.5 sacks over nine games.